Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Matthew Henry
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
greyscale photo of woman standing on grass field
dancer Toronto islands
A map marker
Toronto Islands
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
black
white
grey
field
freedom
dance
joy
happiness
walk
barefoot
b&w
tumblr
flock
spin
tumblr background
twirl
toronto islands
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20