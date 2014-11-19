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Warlen G Vasco
warlengvasco
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greyscale photo of trees
Starry Night Sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
night sky
night
trees
stars
grey
field
heaven
hill
motion
wow
night time
spin
heavens
rotation
ridge
time lapse
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