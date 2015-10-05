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Kevin Fernandez
kevingerardfernandez
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greyscale photgraphy of fabric sofa beside wall inside the building
balcony window Kodaikanal
A map marker
Kodaikanal, India
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Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
home
white
room
wall
sofa
door
apartment
indoor
view
couch
balcony
empty
lounge
decoration
flat
residential
living
comfortable
inside
Royalty-free images
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