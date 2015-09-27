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Erda Estremera
erdaest
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grey wooden fence overlooking the trees
wood fence
A map marker
Cherokee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
outdoor
trees
grass
wood
grey
morning
fog
history
moss
mist
cloudy
virginia
oak
haze
misty
civil war
united states
Non-copyrighted images
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