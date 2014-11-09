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Johannes Klingebiel
klingebeil
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grey stone ladder
Rocky path on a foggy day
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
clouds
fall
trees
grey
hiking
adventure
fog
brown
rocks
hill
mist
hike
stones
foggy
dead
foliage
rocky
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