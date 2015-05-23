Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Fré Sonneveld
fresonneveld
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
grey rocks near sea under grey sky
Ocean Landscape
A map marker
White Cliffs, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
waves
rock
rocks
outdoors
coast
cloudy
italy
white
sand
weather
cliff
rough
white cliffs
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20