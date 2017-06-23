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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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grey mountain during daytime
Hot and cold
A map marker
Horgen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
spring
blue
snow
switzerland
grey
storm
hill
alps
plant
cloud
scenery
ice
weather
mountain range
outdoors
glacier
peak
fir
azure sky
Creative Commons images
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