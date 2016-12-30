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Jaime Spaniol
jaimespaniol
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grey metal knights figurines during daytime
Fighting for love
A map marker
Greece Athens Tours, Athina, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
team
group
rock
military
brown
rocks
sword
ground
fight
toy
shield
handmade
fighting
day
armor
details
bronze
warriors
colored
Public domain images
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