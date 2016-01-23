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Mukesh Jain
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grey kitten sitting on the doorway
Furry alley cat
A map marker
Dhotrey, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
abstract
cat
house
animal
grey
window
door
pet
village
cabin
poor
mammal
foot
fur
porch
sleepy
fluffy
slipper
tricolor
4K images
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