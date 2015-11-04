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Peter Aschoff
farbensammler
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grey concrete road surrounded by trees
Park alley in autumn
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A77V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
road
fall
trees
street
grey
leaves
leaf
path
countryside
alley
season
lane
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