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Henning Witzel
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grey concrete road
Sandstone-lined road
A map marker
Valley of Fire State Park, Moapa Valley, United States
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Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
sand
dessert
highway
road trip
stop
dust
asphalt
trip
road sign
open road
pavement
curve
freeway
dry
scrub
dusty
speed limit
stopsign
united states
Historical images
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