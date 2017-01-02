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Toa Heftiba
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grey concrete buildings
Tower Bridge - London
A map marker
Tower Bridge, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
london
vintage
grey
buildings
urban
prison
tower bridge
tower of london
architectural
united kingdom
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