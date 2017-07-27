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Etienne Martin
etiennemartin
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grey concrete building
columns on montreal building
A map marker
Montreal, Canada
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Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Rebel T6s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
window
bank
stone
montreal
monument
column
historic
canada
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