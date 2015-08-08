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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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grey canoe on calm body of water near tall trees at daytime
Boat’s bow on a lake
A map marker
Denton Township
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
trees
lake
boat
adventure
reflection
pond
trip
explore
pine
canoe
dock
shore
camp
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