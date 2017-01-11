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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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Featured in
Holidays
,
The Holidays
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green wreath hang on door
Christmas Wreath
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
christmas wallpaper
christmas background
holidays
happy holidays
wallpaper
winter
holiday
december
xmas
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