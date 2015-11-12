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Adam Gil
adamcgil
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green trees under blue sky and white clouds
Chalets on a wooded slope
A map marker
Big Bear Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
autumn
clouds
fall
trees
cloud
grey
hill
houses
colours
mountain top
hut
evergreen
autumnal
pinetree
united states
big bear lake
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