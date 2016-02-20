Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Vashishtha Jogi
jogi
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green trees surrounded with rock formations
Golden sun on El Capitan
A map marker
Tunnel View, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
sun
clouds
snow
trees
orange
gold
sunlight
valley
yosemite
cliff
wilderness
glow
cloudy
el capitan
half dome
united states
yosemite national park
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20