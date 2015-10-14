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Greg Rakozy
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green trees on mountains during daytime
Blue haze over wooded slopes
A map marker
Willow Creek, United States
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Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
fog
california
peaceful
skyline
hills
mountain range
valley
wilderness
teal
peak
majestic
united states
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