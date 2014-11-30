Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Mario Calvo
mariocalvo
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green trees on mountain
Mist on the slope
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
green
clouds
snow
trees
cloud
vintage
grey
fog
hill
cold
mist
pine
timber
evergreen
fir
mountainside
pinetree
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20