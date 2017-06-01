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Elijah Hiett
elijahdhiett
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green trees on hill during daytime
High above it all
A map marker
Vance Creek Bridge, Shelton, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
trees
river
grey
bridge
adventure
wild
washington
wander
plant
valley
outdoors
united states
fir
conifer
larch
abies
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