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Andrew Stickelman
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green trees near snow covered mountain during daytime
Lake Tahoe
A map marker
South Lake Tahoe, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 9, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
snow
trees
grey
california
lake tahoe
sierra nevada
plant
mountain range
outdoors
united states
vegetation
peak
fir
slope
south lake tahoe
abies
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