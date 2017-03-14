Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brandon Kawamura
brandonkawamura
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green trees near body of water during daytime
Waiahole Tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunrise
seascape
animal
bird
land
plant
scenery
tropical
moss
outdoors
vegetation
algae
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20