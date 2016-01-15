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Vincenzo Di Giorgi
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green trees mountain
Vast forest on hills
A map marker
Monte Semprevisa, Sezze, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G11
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
trees
orange
grey
walking
view
ridge
italy
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