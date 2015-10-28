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Vadim Sherbakov
madebyvadim
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green trees covering with fog during daytime
Foggy pine
A map marker
Dolomites, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
green
clouds
desktop wallpapers
trees
grey
scenery
wallpapers
scenic
woods
aerial
amazing wallpaper
cloudy
pine
desktop backgrounds
tree tops
italy
dolomites
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