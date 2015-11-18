Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
cmmellow pic
cmmellow
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green trees cover with smoke
Brown countryside
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
mountains
clouds
trees
river
lake
fog
island
surreal
mist
aerial
rocky
hillside
hazy
ravine
land
road
plant
scenery
High resolution images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20