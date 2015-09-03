Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Lara Lone
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green trees by the river
Green Río Dulce
A map marker
Río Dulce, Guatemala
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
earth
trees
river
lake
planet
world
jungle
reflection
outdoors
jungle background
guatemala
amazing
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20