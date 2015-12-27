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Cole Patrick
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green trees by the lake near mountain during daytime
River bridge under clouds
A map marker
Portland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
cloud
grey
calm
bridge
storm
adventure
fog
sunshine
skyline
mountain range
mist
portland
early
cloudscape
dim
united states
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