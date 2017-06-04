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Adrian Infernus
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green trees beside river
Cold
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
outdoor
snow
trees
grey
cold
frost
pines
wald
plant
pine
spruce
fir
conifer
abies
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