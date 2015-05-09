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Skyler Smith
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green trees beside concrete building
Highrise beach apartments
A map marker
1800 Avenida Del Sol, Coronado, CA 92118, USA, United States
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Published on
May 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
building
architecture
sunrise
light
trees
grey
sand
palm tree
surf
palm trees
bright
contrast
surfer
surfboard
surf board
coastal city
beach apartment
usa
Historical images
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