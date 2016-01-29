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Tj Holowaychuk
tjholowaychuk
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green trees beside body of water
Crystal-clear lake in Banff
A map marker
Banff, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grey
lake
canada
bank
reflection
outdoors
banff
pine forest
woodland
pine trees
pine
clear water
lakeshore
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