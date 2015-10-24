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Ivan Di
mons
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green trees at dfaytime
Beautiful nature of Russia
A map marker
Russia, Moscow
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-30
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
winter
sunrise
gradient
trees
countryside
russia
skyline
clear sky
pine trees
moscow
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