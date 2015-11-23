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Nick Casale
casalegraphicdesign
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green trees across blue body of water under cloudy sky
Clouds, trees and water
A map marker
Paul Smiths, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 23, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
forest
blue
summer
green
clouds
trees
cloud
white
lake
country
bright
cloudy
pine
overcast
adirondacks
united states
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