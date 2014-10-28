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Jay Wennington
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green trees
Empty pool in a jungle
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
clouds
trees
grey
spa
calm
jungle
pool
tropical
view
fern
jungle background
wild
serene
cloudy
day
ferns
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