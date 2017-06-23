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Duncan Shaffer
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green tree under gray sky
Lonely Pine
A map marker
Glendora Mountain Road, Glendora, United States
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Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
purple
morning
alone
lonely
dusk
pine
animal
bird
plant
united states
fir
conifer
abies
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