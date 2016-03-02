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Michael Coury
mjcoury
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green tree near concrete road
Calm Country Drives
A map marker
Venray, Netherlands
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, SCH-I545
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
blue
green
sunrise
road
cloud
grass
grey
field
morning
fog
sunlight
mist
asphalt
forward
pasture
distance
haze
roadside
netherlands
Non-copyrighted images
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