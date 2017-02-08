Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Etienne Boulanger
etienneblg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green tree near body of water during daytime
Sunwashed
A map marker
California, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
purple
calm
california
plain
chill
soothe
animal
bird
land
plant
scenery
field
grassland
outdoors
united states
panoramic
wilderness
savanna
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20