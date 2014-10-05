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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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green tree leaves
Thorny bush
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
spring
green
trees
grass
leaves
blur
pine tree
macro
blurry
bush
dew
evergreen
depth of field
shallow depth of field
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