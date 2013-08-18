Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sander Weeteling
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green tree hallway taken during daytime
Trail under a tree arch
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
outdoor
road
light
trees
leaves
path
vision
brown
soil
forrest
pathway
trail
teal
tunnel
lead
bushes
nature wallpapers
footpath
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20