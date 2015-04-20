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Brandon Morgan
littleppl85
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green tree and galaxy
Tree on a starry sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
blue
night sky
night
galaxy
stars
grey
purple
star
milky way
silhouette
outdoors
astronomy
woodland
long exposure
looking up
starry
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