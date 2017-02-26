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Scott Webb
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green succulent plants
Succulent Wall
A map marker
Allan Gardens, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
garden
wall
grey
growth
leaf
botanical
succulent
botany
plant life
flower
art
canada
toronto
blossom
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