That’s exactly the way to make a boring train bridge interesting. Just slap a bunch of green lights under it and tataaaa! I have to admit my photographs have changed a lot in the past 2-3 months. Could be the fact that I got a new camera and/or a couple of different lenses. Ultimately, I am just happy to explore a different aspect of photography. I don’t really care if I “lose” people’s interest or my reach on social media. I do this for me, it’s fun and I having a f(*#@(*$# good time. Isn’t this the idea behind being “creative” after all?