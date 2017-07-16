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pine watt
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green steel bridge
Bridge to Somewhere
A map marker
Oregon, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
architecture
natural
cloud
grey
scenery
bridge
fog
scenic
countryside
oregon
rainy
pine trees
foggy
foliage
overcast
united states
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