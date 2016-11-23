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Joanna Kosinska
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green plant on white surface
Christmas II
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 23, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
green
christmas wallpaper
christmas background
white
start
happy holidays
decoration
xmas
winter
holiday
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