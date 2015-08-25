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green plant on top of brown surface
Green Plant
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
pattern
plant
beauty
leaves
brown
greenery
ground
grow
lines
symmetry
top
symmetrical
delicate
above
octagon
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