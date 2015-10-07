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Pahala Basuki
yukiehamada
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green plant on sand
Pantai Lombang beach
A map marker
Pantai Lombang, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
plant
blue sky
sand
indonesia
brown
outdoors
coast
close up
golden
dead
sea urchin
madura
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