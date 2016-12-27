Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Patrick Hendry
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green plant near white wooden door
Iceland House and Sweater
A map marker
Reykjavík, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
house
grey
iceland
sweater
building
plant
window
door
home decor
outdoors
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20