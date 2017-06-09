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Oscar Nord
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green plant
Leaf
A map marker
Nora, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
green
grey
leaf
sweden
macro
moody
flower
plant
blossom
acanthaceae
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