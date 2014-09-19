Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kaleb Nimz
kalebnimz
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
green pine trees in aerial view photography
Treelines on a hill
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grey
hill
aerial view
aerial
pine
aspen
treeline
ridge
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20