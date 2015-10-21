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mariashanina
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green pine trees at daytime
Douglas firs
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
green
outdoor
garden
fall
trees
christmas tree
grey
farm
sunlight
october
pine
christmas trees
evergreen
douglas fir
tree farm
pine needle
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