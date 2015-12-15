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green pine tree leafed cover ice
Sun on evergreen branch
A map marker
Україна, Dobrovelychkivs'kyi district, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
trees
happy
leaves
park
leaf
relaxation
bokeh
outdoors
free pic
lens flare
pine
branches
2016
new year tree
first snow
christmas
winter
holiday
PNG images
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